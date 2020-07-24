by Steven Bergman

Mega-star Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, All My Children) is launching the #ChangeHollywood initiative with Color of Change, noted The Hollywood Reporter. This project "begins with a roadmap for change that lays out tangible ways to invest in anti-racist content and authentic Black stories, invest in Black talent and reinvest police funds to support Black communities," per journalist Rebecca Ford.

Jordan stated:

This roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to #ChangeHollywood,. We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game.

Rashad Robinson, president of Color for Change - America's largest online organization for racial justice - added:

The legacy of racism in Hollywood is long and unforgivable: excluding Black talent, silencing Black voices, derailing Black careers, and using the economic power of the industry to prop up police who target and enact violence on Black communities. We know from our advocacy that the industry won't change on its own, so we're building off our current work to hold Hollywood accountable to provide a roadmap to enacting racial justice. From the writers rooms to the streets, we are energized and ready to help Hollywood follow through on their statements that Black lives matter.

The road map to change is laid out in full at THR; read it here.