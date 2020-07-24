Get Positively "Cin"-ful With DOOL App's Exclusive Ciara-Ben Wedding Content

Get "Cin"-ful on the DOOL App! Days of Our Lives is offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the recent wedding between reformed serial killer Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and his motorcycle-riding lady love, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Per Michael Fairman TV, the exclusive look at the nuptials is broken down in two parts.

Part One is "The Making Of: The Wedding of Ben & Ciara." Wilson and Konefal dive deep into the complex filming of the wedding and ensuing shenanigans, including a wardrobe snafu, and how they made the special day come to life.

Part Two is "The Making of Ben & Ciara’s Wedding: The Explosion," centering on the bomb explosion following the vows. Director Noel Maxam shares exclusive info on the mechanics of how the DAYS team managed to pull off the huge stunt. Wilson and Konefal get into how they managed to act convincingly during the epic scenes.