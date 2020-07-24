Former Guiding Light stars Kim Zimmer (Reva Shayne) Robert Newman (Josh Lewis) are participating in a theater benefit for the Theatre Workshop of Nantucket in Massachusetts. Called "On With the Show: Spotlight on the Future," the telethon will take place this weekend.

Zimmer and Newman are no stranger to Nantucket. The pair starred in a 2017 production of The Lion in Winter at TWN, per Cape Cod Times. Other stars set to appear are Sharon Stone, Allison Janney, Gary Oldman, and more.

The fundraiser, described as "an old-fashioned, family-friendly variety show,” will take place from 6 to 8 PM EST on Sunday, June 26. Stream it live at www.nantucketcommunitytelevision.org or www.theatreworkshop.org.