Photo Credit: Netflix

Life has just gotten a little "sweet" for All My Children alum Justin Bruening (ex-Jamie Martin). Bruening's freshman Netflix series, Sweet Magnolias, has been given the okay for a second season, according to TVLine. Based on the Sherryl Woods book series of the same name, the the drama follows three childhood besties Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) a newly minted divorcée, Helen (Heather Headley) an ace attorney, and Dana (Brooke Elliott) a restaurateur and chef from a small South Carolina town, who help each other as they each wade through the difficulties of family, romance, and career.

The 10-episode first season spent several weeks on Netflix's top 10 list, which indicates it is a hit for the streaming platform despite them not releasing any data on the show. Bruening stars as Cal Maddox, a baseball coach, who is also Maddie's boyfriend.