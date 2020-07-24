Stars of Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time Set to Headline New Quiz Show "The Chase"

Jeopardy! champions Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer thrilled fans in their recent Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time competition. Now, the trio is set to headline ABC's adaptation of British game show The Chase, per Deadline.

The article noted that the network "was able to leverage ABC talent to sweeten the deal." The unscripted quiz show sees a host or hosts, called The Chaser(s), who are pro quizzers and compete against the contestants to stop them from winning a cash prize.

Although previously adapted on Game Show Network, The Chase was made famous by the UK's ITV network. ITV America's ITV Entertainment will produce the U.S. remake.