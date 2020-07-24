WATCH: Victoria Rowell Discusses Directing "Everything is Fine": "Mental Health Is Mental Wealth"

Getty Images/Elizabeth Lippman

Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters, The Young and the Restless) is starring in one short film - and directing another - for BET Her. The thespian spoke with Good Day Atlanta about heading behind the camera for a change by helming Everything Is Fine, which deals with mental health issues.

She said:

I think mental illness and mental health are extremely important, especially now with COVID-19 and self-quarantining and isolation. I think that this movie, Everything Is Fine - which we made history, obviously, shooting in Maryland recently - will really resonate with people in terms of taking the stigma off of mental illness and really talking about it transparently, not only within the family but with the community at large and really making it safe for people to talk about mental health, because mental health is mental wealth.

Asked what it's like to film during COVID-19, Rowell respnded:

Well, actually, we filmed it in the last few weeks. It was extraordinary. I’m very proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA.

