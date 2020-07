Alan Locher To Host New Guiding Light Cast Reunion

Bethany Joy Lenz Steven Bergman Photography

The Locher Room on YouTube will be hosting a new Guiding Light cast reunion.

Host Alan Locher will be joined by Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle), Brittany Snow (ex-Daisy/Susan), Paul Wesley (ex-Max), Paulo Benedeti (ex-Jesse), and Tammy Blanchard (ex-Drew).

The reunion will take place on Wednesday, July 29 at 3 PM EST HERE.