The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sally Is The Spectra Who Cried Wyatt

Courtney Hope

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Sally (Courtney Hope) appears to be so very screwed.

Sally really, really, really wants Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to understand that faking her impending death was a legitimate way of expressing her love.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill's (Don Diamont) motorcycle-vehicular collision leads to . . .

Shocking Moment #1: Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) blames Bill (Don Diamont) for Steffy's accident.

Shocking Moment #2: Brooke does not blame Bill for Steffy's accident.

Steffy awakens to discover the hotness of doctor Joe "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) hovering over her broken body.

Bill gets all vulnerable in front of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and admits that he treated Steffy like a speed bump.

Sally really is sick . . . but will anyone believe her?