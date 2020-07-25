Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Aunt Nicole Tells Allie the Truth, Triggering the Eruption Of Mount Saint Samantha Gene

Alison Sweeney, Lindsay Arnold

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Sami (Alison Sweeney): Hey, y'all! I convinced Rafe (Galen Gering) not to adopt MY grandchild.

Also Sami: Hush up, y'all! I will END you if you tell Allie (Lindsay Arnold) I convinced Rafe not to adopt MY grandchild.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker): HEEEYYYYYY, ALLIE! GUESS WHAT YOUR MAMA DID?!?!?!

Allie goes into labor.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) begin to suspect that their little Claire Bear (Olivia Rose Keegan) may have a future with the bomb squad.

Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) has tunnel vision about Claire Bear . . .

Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) returns to talk DiMera business with Gabi (Camila Banus) and Chad (Billy Flynn).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) return from parts unknown.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole return from their honeymoon.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) gives Jake (Brandon Barash) the Red. Light. Special. all through the night . . . or at least for a 1/2 hour in the middle of the afternoon.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) tries REALLY HARD to give Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) the Red. Light. Special. all through the night . . . or at least for a 1/2 hour in the middle of the afternoon.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) remember they already have a daughter and throw a little TLC at Arianna Grace.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) takes a little stroll to the University Hospital baby bin to visit Allie's offspring.

Claire Bear decides it's a good idea to comfort Ciara Alice.

Gwen and Jake act like country come to town when they move into the DiMera mansion.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is in serious need of some rescuing.

Ciara Alice and Claire Bear put their differences aside in an effort to save Ben . . . and are HORRIFIED by what they discover.