NATAS Announces Presenters For Children's, Lifestyle and Animation Emmys

Presenters for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for Children's, Lifestyle and Animation were announced by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The event will be hosted by The Real's Loni Love.

This year's presenters for the 20 televised categories include, Izabella Alvarez (The Loud House, The Casagrandes), Tabitha Brown, Josh Dela Cruz (Blue's Clues & You!), Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets), and Andrew Zimmern (The Zimmern List).

The awards will be presented on Sunday, July 26 on the Daytime Emmy website and other online outlets at 8 PM EST.