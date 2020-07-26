Days of Our Lives Promo: Ben Meets the Face Behind the Explosion

Robert Scott Wilson

The biggest mystery in Salem is about to be cleared up on Days of Our Lives. Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) tied up in a dark room and faces off against his yet unknown captor, which may leave more questions than answers.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) may or may not be the proud parents of Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) newborn baby. Meanwhile, Sami (Alison Sweeney) desperately tries to cover her tracks to keep her secret safely tucked away.

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is hauled off to the slammer as a potential bombing suspect. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) turns to daddy Clyde (James Read) to get intel on Ben's whereabouts. Clyde asks Ciara a very pointed question.

The vacancy rate drops at Casa DiMera.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: