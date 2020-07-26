Rita Wilson, Chris Meloni Among Guests on This Week's The Talk

Get your chat on with the ladies of CBS' The Talk. This week, there will be a wide range of guests to choose from including, actors, writers, and rock stars, OH MY!

Here's what to expect this week:

Monday, July 27: Actress and musician Rita Wilson, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Tuesday, July 28: Comedian and host Howie Mandel, along with a Leeza Gibbons' "Feel, Real, and Keep It Real" segment.

Wednesday, July 29: Popular actor Christopher Meloni, along with Randy Rainbow, who is famous for his witty satire, will make appearances.

Thursday, July 30: Rock superstar Ozzy Osbourne and his son, Jack join the ladies to talk about their paranormal TV series. Look for journalist Al Roker to talk about his new book, You Look Much Better in Person. Goo Goo Doll's guitarist and frontman John Rzeznik will chat about Miracle Pill.

Friday, July 31: Comedian, actor, and host Cedric the Entertainer discusses the CBS special, The Greatest #At Home Videos and actress La La Anthony will talk about her series, The Chi.

The Talk airs on CBS at 2 PM EST.