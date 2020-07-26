The Young and the Restless Promo: It's Newman Family Week . . . You Got That?

Eric Braeden

It's a full week of the Newmans on The Young and the Restless. Victor (Eric Braeden) faces off against the man who abandoned him and his family, Albert (George Kennedy).

Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) say a heartbreaking goodbye to their dying daughter, Cassie (Camryn Grimes).

Victor is informed that he has another child in his brood. Meanwhile, Victor officially welcomes J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) into the family before he marries his other daughter, Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Watch the new Y&R promo below: