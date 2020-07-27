ABC News Announces Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro - A Special Edition of 20/20 To Air Tuesday

ABC News has announced a primetime special centered on the late television pioneer Regis Philbin. Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro - A Special Edition of 20/20, will focus on the talk show host who spearheaded the Live! morning franchise for 28 years. The special will feature interviews from Philbin's former co-host Kelly Ripa, along with the final television interview he did on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March.

Viewers will also hear from Philbin's childhood friends, a look at the Bronx neighborhood he grew up in, interviews with Kathie Lee Gifford and Mary Hart, along with students at the high school he attended. Viewers will also get treated to a blast from the past with Philbin screening some of his favorite episodes from Live!

Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro - A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Tuesday, July 28 at 8 PM EST on ABC.