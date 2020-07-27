Spencer Grammer Steven Bergman Photography

Spencer Grammer was injured in a New York City restaurant when she and others tried to break up an altercation. In a statement to USA Today, Spencer said she, "sustained a laceration on my arm." Her friend was, "stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries."

According to the NYPD, Grammer and "another male attempted to break up a dispute" between a man with an "unidentified sharp instrument."

Grammer, daughter of Kelsey Grammer, played Lucy Montgomery on As the World Turns in 2006. She is currently the voice behind Summer on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. Grammer was treated at a local hospital and is expected to make a quick recovery.