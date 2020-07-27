Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful has been preempted on the east coast due to the live coverage of the late Georgia Sen. John Lewis' celebration memorial. Coverage of Lewis' body being driven to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state was broadcast instead of B&B. Viewers will not miss an episode as the show has announced a repeat episode will air in its place on the west coast.

Monday, July 27: Encore of B&B's August 22, 2018 episode.

As of now the following will air as scheduled.

Tuesday, July 28: Episode 8323

Wednesday, July 29: Episode 8324

Thursday, July 30: Episode 8325

Friday, July 31: Episode 8326