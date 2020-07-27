Emme Rylan

General Hospital star Emme Rylan (Lulu) is mourning the loss of her beloved sister, Lara Behrens. The actress described her 48-year-old sister as an "angel in heaven" in an Instagram post:

Lara was struggling with stage-four cancer. Her family helped raise money for her treatment on GoFundMe. In January 2019, friends, and family helped raise more than $24,000 for Lara in just two days. Behrens' obituary shares just how much she loved her friends and family - and how they cherished her.

Our condolences to the whole Rylan family.