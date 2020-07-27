Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Michael Easton (Dr. Hamilton Finn) is wondering where his character's unique behaviors, a result of his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, have gone.

He mused to Soaps In Depth:

Anna [Finola Hughes] straightened him out or something. We don’t see Roxie anymore and now, when I do things that I got away with doing before, [the powers that be] say it’s distracting. What do you mean it’s distracting? This is the character! So Finn can’t clean the silverware or do all the stuff he did. It can be frustrating.

Easton added: