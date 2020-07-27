General Hospital's Michael Easton Discusses "Frustrating" Battle to Hold onto Character
General Hospital's Michael Easton (Dr. Hamilton Finn) is wondering where his character's unique behaviors, a result of his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, have gone.
He mused to Soaps In Depth:
Anna [Finola Hughes] straightened him out or something. We don’t see Roxie anymore and now, when I do things that I got away with doing before, [the powers that be] say it’s distracting. What do you mean it’s distracting? This is the character! So Finn can’t clean the silverware or do all the stuff he did. It can be frustrating.
Easton added:
You’re always trying to grab back to the character you set out to play, but it’s hard holding on to that in daytime. We move off and change things.