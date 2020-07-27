Steven Bergman Photography

Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady) is speaking out on his Days of Our Lives departure. On the heels of Vaughan announcing last week he would be leaving the place he's called home for the past eight years, he posted a sweet message to the DAYS cast and crew as well as the fans via Instagram.

Vaughan mentioned how much he will value the moments and friendships he's made and stated,

It’s with love, laughter & tears of joy I leave you. I believe all things in our life’s path are meant to cross! When I joined the show, I made a list of what I hoped to achieve or give on this journey: my commitment, cherish the friendships & leave an impact!

