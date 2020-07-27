Melissa Ordway Ponders Abby and Chance's "Powerhouse Families" and Their Future

The Young and the Restless' Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) is excited to see what the future holds for her heiress character and her new boyfriend, Phillip "Chance" Chancellor IV (Donny Boaz). Ordway speculated about the relationship's future to TV Insider.

Related: The Young and the Restless' Melissa Ordway, Donny Boaz Talk Abby and Chance's Future

After a lot of failed romances, the Abbott-Newman hybridt feels like she's found her prince in fellow rich kid Chance...but is happily-ever-after in the cards for these two? Ordway speculated:

That’s the thing that sticks out to me, too. Chance and Abby are each from these powerhouse families. That’s a first for her, I believe. This is the first love interest Abby’s had that makes sense in that he brings out a more playful side to her. He appeals to the 'adrenaline junkie' part of Abby and at the same time, he grounds her. With Chance, Abby feels she can use her influence for good. He’s the 'white hat,' always doing the right thing, but at the same time he’s exciting.

The two come from the same world, and Ordway wondered if he's better suited for her character compared to Abby's exes. She recalled:

Arturo (Jason Canela) wasn’t comfortable with her being a Newman and an Abbott and all the money she had. Nate (Sean Dominic) didn’t like that the Newmans were so manipulative when Victor [Eric Braeden] faked his death. Stitch (Sean Carrigan) was a great guy, but he didn’t have the family behind him. It would be hard to 'get' Abby if you don’t get her family. So, I feel that Abby and Chance are a good match. I can’t wait to see what happens next. Every time I get a new script, I can’t wait to read it.

What are your thoughts on "Chabby"'s future? Sound off in the comments!