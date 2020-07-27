The Bold and the Beautiful Alum Kristolyn Lloyd to Direct Short Play in BOLD 2020 Festival

Steven Bergman Photography

Veteran theater actress Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee, The Bold and the Beautiful) is set to participate in an online short play festival called BOLD 2020. Playbill notes that the free festival will highlight the work of nine Black womxn artists and include six new plays.

Destinee Rea, co-founder of the organization BOLD, said:

The restoration of our culture is dependent on the amplification of the Black womxn’s voice. We are in desperate need of their stories being creatively shared and grafted into the American canon.

Lloyd will be directing a play during the event, which will run online over three nights. Every evening, viewers will watch two ten-minute plays, followed by a discussion after each.

BOLD 2020 will run on August 14, 21, and 28, from 6-7:30 PM EST. Reserve a ticket here.