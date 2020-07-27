SNEAK PEEK: The Talk Remembers Regis Philbin

Regis Philbin

The ladies of CBS' The Talk remember the late television icon Regis Philbin. The women recall their personal stories of the legendary talk show host on Wednesday's upcoming episode. Panelist Sharon Osbourne stated,

There will never be another Regis, ever. He came from a generation where they were true pioneers.

Osbourne remembered watching him over the years and crowning him "The King of Daytime" on The Talk. Osbourne shared,

I watched him on TV for so long, and then when I actually went on his show, I was so psyched. Then, he came on The Talk and was just phenomenal, and remember Sheryl [Underwood], we gave him a crown, and we said you are the King of Daytime. My lord, he always will be. There is no one to take that crown from him.

Marie Osmond chimed in about her memories of Philbin where she revealed,

He was so generous. He was warm, and I don't know how he did it, but he always remembered what you talked about last time.

Watch what the other ladies had to say about Philbin below.