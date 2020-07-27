WarnerMedia To Investigate The Ellen DeGeneres Show For Toxic Workplace Atmosphere

Elllen DeGeneres Steven Bergman Photography

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently under investigation for allegations it has a hostile workplace environment. Executives at the show, producer Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television, the distributor for the long-running talk show, sent a memo to staff members last week. The memo stated they have started to talk with WBTV-owner WarnerMedia’s employee relations group and a third party firm to conduct interviews with current and former employees regarding their experiences at the show, Variety reports.

The comes on the heels of Buzzfeed publishing an article about alleged racism and intimidation at the show earlier this month. In the investigation report, past and current employees accused the show of racism and microaggression, allegations show producers Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly denied. In April, crew members accused the show's producers of lack of communication and pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.