WATCH: Kathie Lee Gifford on Meeting Regis Philbin: "We Just Took Off Like a Rocket"

A few days ago, Regis Philbin passed away at 88. Now, his former co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, is speaking to her ex-colleagues at Today about her beloved friend and co-worker.

Related: Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Passes Away at 88

The last time she saw Philbin and wife Joy, Gifford had a feeling Philbin was not doing well. She recalled, according to Deadline:

I was up from Tennessee, where I live most of the time, and of course the first call I always make is to Regis and Joy. I said, ‘Can we get together, can we have some lunch?’ So they came over about two weeks ago.

They had "the best time," but she remembered:

I just thought to myself, ‘Lord, is that the last time I’m going to see my friend?’ Cause he was failing, I could tell.

She has such fond memories of working on Live! with him for over a decade. Gifford said:

He was an entertainer in his guts, and so was I, and so when we came together, although we didn’t have a friendship yet, we had a mutual respect for what we had accomplished already in our careers. And we had the same sense of humor, and I wasn’t afraid of him, and he sure as heck was not afraid of me, and we just took off like a rocket.

Check out the full interview below.