WATCH: Mishael Morgan and Bryton James Enter "Hevon" with Their Fans
The Young and the Restless' Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) and Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair; ex-Hilary Curtis) held an Instagram Live chat with their fans. They talked "Hevon" and reflected on some special moments.
One excerpt saw them looking back on Morgan's real-life pregnancies coinciding with her "Hevon" weddings on-screen:
MM: But the funny thing is, both times that I got married to you on the show, I was pregnant.
BJ: Oh my God.
MM: Yes, both times I got married.
BJ: Not to be a downer, but you [Hilary] had lost the baby.
MM: Yes, that’s true. Oh, well, I mean, Mishael was pregnant both times.
BJL: Oh, yeah; that’s right.
MM: Mishael was pregnant both times but Hilary was only pregnant one time. But then yeah, I guess Hilary was never pregnant [for long].
BJ: Yeah, I completely forgot Naliyah [Morgan's daughter]--when we did your, did Hilary’s outside ultrasound--
MM: That was Naliyah.
BJ: That was actually your belly.
MM: You could actually see Naliyah in it.
James revealed he kept Devon's cochlear implant as a souvenir and that he prefers the pairing of Amanda and Billy (Jason Thompson) over Amanda and Nate (Sean Dominic). Discussing Amanda vs. Hilary, Morgan mused:
And I feel like with Amanda and Devon, they're actually pretty similar. They’re more alike than I think Hilary and Devon were, in terms of their backstory and stuff, so that would be interesting, so we’ll see what happens.
Watch the full live-stream below.