WATCH: The Young and the Restless Grad Sean Carrigan Stars in "Evil Takes Root: The Curse of the Batibat"

Sean Carrigan

The Young and the Restless grad Sean Carrigan (ex-Dr. Ben "Stitch" Rayburn) is getting into some pretty scary stuff these days. A trailer for his new horror film, Evil Takes Root: The Curse of the Batibat, just dropped. The flick is to be released on DVD and digital September 15.

As Dread Central notes, the film centers on paranormal investigator Felix Fojas (The Good Doctor and Pretty Little Liars alum Nicholas Gonzalez), who comes to town to investigate the death of an ex. It turns out his late love fell afoul of a creature called the Batibat, which trailed her home from the Philippines. Can Felix defeat the beast - and save his ex's daughter - before it gets them, too?

Carrigan plays Dr. Thane Noles in the film. Watch the terrifying trailer below.