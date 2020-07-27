WATCH: Victoria Rowell Discusses Why TV Diversification Cannot Just Be "a Moment in Time"

Getty Images/Elizabeth Lippman

Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters, The Young and the Restless) sat down with New York's Pix11 News to discuss her myriad new projects, including filming behind - and in front of!- the camera for BET Her. She is directing a short film called Everything is Fine for that platform.

Of the opportunity, Rowell explained

Well, BET is part of the Viacom-CBS family, which the aggregate is around 22 years, that I've been affiliated with the station. When BET asked me to participate as a director, I was thrilled for a number of reasons. One, I have ben directing and wanted to direct for BET, and two, the diversity push for economic inclusion and parity.

Rowell also cited the talent of actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura MacCarthy, Search for Tomorrow), producers, and executives she'd be working. She added:

So the amalgamation of women - also Black writers, Black female writers - it really echoed that, 'We’re here. 'We’re ready, Hollywood! You don’t have to look far to find us.' It really spoke highly to the caliber of excellence behind the camera and we really need to work on our improvement. I see a lot of things happening but I don't want to speak to it just being a moment in time. This has to systemically change and be sustainable.

Watch the full interview below.