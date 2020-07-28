Daytime Alums Earn Plenty of 2020 Primetime Emmy Nominations

Steven Bergman Photography

Two and a half months after comic actor Fred Willard died, he is up for a major honor. Willard was just nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy for his work on Modern Family, alongside Brad Pitt, who debuted on Another World.

Between 2014 and 2015, Willard appeared on seven episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful as John Forrester. Willard received three previous nominations in the same category for his work on Everybody Loves Raymond.

Venerable actress Phylicia Rashad received a nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama category for her stint on This Is Us. Rashad played Courtney Wright on One Life to Live before scoring her legendary role as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

Angela Bassett (ex-Leonie, Ryan's Hope; ex-Selina, Search for Tomorrow) is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy for A Black Lady Sketch Show. All My Children alum Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) and Giancarlo Esposito (ex-Clay, Guiding Light) are up for the Guest Actor in a Drama award for The Handmaid's Tale and The Mandalorian, respectively. Holland Taylor (ex-Jill, AMC) will contend for the Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie trophy for her work in Hollywood.