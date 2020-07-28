The Bold and the Beautiful newcomer Tanner Novlan (Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan) is loving life on-set. The actor spoke to Soaps In Depth about his character and the possibility of wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) acting as a stand-in for safety purposes.

Finn is a good seed, said Novlan:

He’s a guy who wants to help,. He’s a helper. it’s in his nature. He’s a doctor. I think he can’t help but fall for a girl like Steffy [Jacqueline MacInnes Wood]. He’s got a big heart. Maybe too big. And I think sometimes that gets him into trouble. But I think it’s nice that maybe Steffy is ready for a change and he’s a new man with a different set of values.

And when it comes down to love scenes, Ewell could easily serve as a stand-in for Wood. Novlan shared: