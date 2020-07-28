WATCH: Joanna Johnson's "Love in the Time of Corona" Airs This August

The limited series Love in the Time of Corona, produced by The Bold and the Beautiful grad Joanna Johnson (ex-Caroline/Karen), will debut this August on Freeform. A four-part romantic comedy, Love will air over two nights, per Deadline.

Related: The Bold and the Beautiful's Joanna Johnson to Produce Love in the Time of Corona

Shot remotely from cast members' homes, the show will follow four interconnected stories of love, anger, loss, and more amidst coronavirus and protests for social justice. Love stars Hamilton alum Leslie Odom, Jr., The Affair's Nicolette Robinson, 13 Reasons Why's Tommy Dorfman, model-actress (and Andie MacDowell's daughter) Rainey Qualley, and more.

LitToC will air on August 22 and 23 at 8 PM EST and stream next-day on Hulu. Watch the trailer below.