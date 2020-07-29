Eva LaRue Says Someone Stole John Callahan’s Identity After His Death

Steven Bergman Photography

Eva LaRue (ex-Maria, All My Children) discussed how she's been coping since the passing of ex-husband John Callahan (ex-Edmund) with Fox News. The recent Emmy winner acknowledged how hard this period has been while sharing the shocking news that someone broke into Callahan's home and stole his identity.

She said:

It has definitely been a roller coaster because not only is my daughter [Kaya Callahan] grieving so hard, but I'm grieving separately in my way, too, because he has been my great friend.

And at the same time, somebody broke into his house right after he died and stole his identity, his car, his laptop. They have been taking out loans and credit cards in his name and they’ve siphoned money out of his bank account – it's been a nightmare. A nightmare.

LaRue added: