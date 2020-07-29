Tracey Bregman Recalls "Trials and Tribulations" of Bond with Bill Bell

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Tracey Bregman (Lauren) looked back on her character's evolution with Soap Opera Digest. That involved an intimate creative relationship with late head honcho Bill Bell, for better or worse.

Recalled Bregman:

I was rarely told stuff ahead of time; Bill wanted the story to unfold. We had a great relationship. He would always listen to me, but we went through our own little trials and tribulations as well over the years.

Bell penned Lauren's adversarial relationship with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Remembering learning of the storyline, Bregman remembered:

Just before that story, I had purchased a condo and Bill asked me. 'How much did you pay for it?' And first I w as taken aback, and when I told him, he said, 'Okay' let’s pay it off this year.' He was really wonderful to me.

One challenging period came when Lauren had an on-screen miscarriage and subsequent pregnancy, mirroring Bregman's own real life. Asked if that storyline made her emotional, she replied: