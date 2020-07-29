Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Gear Up to Return to Filming

Photo Credit: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are getting back to production. The long-running game shows are set to start filming again next week, with a few adjustments. Deadline is reporting the two Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Distribution shows are going to be tweaked to make sure social distancing is adhered to, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Wheel of Fortune, the legendary wheel contestants use to win prizes will be redesigned to give contestants proper social distancing between them. At Jeopardy!, the stage will be designed to give more space between the contestants' podium, as well as being a good distance away from host Alex Trebek. Jeopardy! will film two days a week, five episodes a day, this week, as Wheel will resume next week.

Both shows will have health and safety measures in place in order to make sure they are able to be in production. Only essential staff and crew members will be on stage, and PPE will be given to those behind the scenes. All staff and crew will get tests regularly and contestants will get tested before they are at the studio and start taping.