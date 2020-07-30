Al Roker on His New Book's Message: "Well-Meaning Plans Have All Gone Out the Window"

The Today Show's Al Roker is releasing his 13th book, You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success. He chatted with TV Insider about how giving up a "five-year plan" has proved integral in his success - and how the world is having to do the same.

He shared:

That's the point, in a sense, of the book, which is people make these five year plans. And if I had told you in January that in July we would be in the middle of the worst global pandemic in more than a hundred years, that our economy would be struggling, and that there would be a civil and social reckoning that we haven't seen since the 1960s, all together, I don't think anybody would believe it. But that's what's happened. And people's plans, well-laid plans, well-meaning plans have all gone out the window, and we've had to reinvent.

Roker has found that flexibility is key in his own career. He added: