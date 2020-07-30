Former The Real Co-Host Tamar Braxton Lets Fans Know She's Focusing on Getting Better

Steven Bergman Photography

Tamar Braxton reached out to let everyone know she's focusing on her and her son's well-being. The former co-host of The Real expressed her sincere thanks to her fans and everyone who's wished her well after her hospitalization on Twitter.

Braxton noted that those very prayers have encouraged her to "fight for the freedom" of herself and other reality stars of color who have been taken advantage of. She added that she is working to find her "happy" and her "health." for herself and her son, Logan, and she will continue to fight for ethical television production practices.

Read the singer's full message below.