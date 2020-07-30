Lawrence Saint-Victor Back on Contract at The Bold and the Beautiful

Lawrence Saint-Victor

Great news for Carter fans! Look for the legal eagle to be more present as Lawrence Saint-Victor is back on contract at The Bold and the Beautiful.

The next issue of Soap Opera Digest (on sale tomorrow) is reporting that Saint-Victor is off recurring status and now a contract player. Saint-Victor joined the show as Carter Walton in 2013 and has rarely been the focus of a front burner story.

When B&B returned recently with live episodes, Carter interacted with both Katie (Heather Tom) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes), who caught him (and the audience) up on all the latest Forrester, Spencer, and Spectra gossip. The episode also re-introduced the possibility of a Carter/Zoe romance.

Are you excited to see more Carter on B&B? Sound off in the comments!