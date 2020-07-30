SNEAK PEEK: Ozzy, Sharon, and Jack Osbourne Discuss New Series 'The Osbournes Want To Believe'

Jack and Sharon Osbourne Steven Bergman Photography

Ozzy and Jack Osbourne join the ladies of The Talk, including the family's matriarch Sharon Osbourne, to give the 4-1-1 about their new paranormal series, The Osbournes Want To Believe on Thursday. The show centers on Jack attempting to convince his mom and dad paranormal activity is real and legit.

What exactly does the senior Osbourne think of it all? The Osbourne patriarch quipped,

I’ve always kind of taken it with a piece of salt. I can't really say I've actually seen a ghost.

Understandable. When co-host Eve asked the younger Osbourne "who the bigger skeptic" on the subject is, Jack responded,

They are about even. Then, when we’re filming, my mom turns to me and says, ‘I’ve had two out of body experiences.’

Sharon agrees and remarked,

I had one when I had pneumonia as a kid. And, I also had a really bad lung disease at the same time and I was out of my body. The next time was years later. I was in hospital and I was having a blood transfusion. I was sick and I can remember everything they did to bring me back. And, I was hovering again out of my body looking at the room with the doctors. The doctor said to me, ‘I’ll do anything, just come back, come back.’ When I saw the doctor the next day, I said, ‘You’ll do anything? I want an ice cream’…He was looking at me like, what?

Watch a taste of the interview below: