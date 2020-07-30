Shocking Moments of The Young and the Restless Are On Deck Next Week

The Young and the Restless is giving viewers some of the most shocking moments that have graced the screens. Relive some of the jaw-dropping moments that took place in Genoa City.

Monday, August 3: Victor (Eric Braeden) is conflicted between Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Paul (Doug Davidson) steals the spotlight while Lauren (Tracey Bregman) tries to cover her tracks (Original airdate: Dec. 12, 1996).

Tuesday, August 4: Paul races against against time to stop Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) plot against Lauren, and Neil (Kristoff St. John) helps Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) keep a secret (Original airdate: May 15, 1992).

Wednesday, August: Nikki and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) quest to uncover the truth gets messy, and tempers flare between Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) (Original airdate: April 16, 2004).

Thursday, August 6: Lily (Christel Khalil) has a showdown with Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) and Malcolm (Shemar Moore) about her paternity, and Victor questions Nikki’s loyalty (Original airdate: March 1, 2005).

Friday, August 7: Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam’s (Justin Hartley) escape plan takes an explosive turn, and Neil reunites with his estranged mother, Lucinda (Nichelle Nichols) (Original airdate: September 1, 2016).