The Bold and the Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye and Denise Richards to Appear On Access Hollywood Thursday

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester) and Denise Richards (Shauna Fulton) make an appearance on Access Hollywood on Thursday. The two will discuss what's to come on the sexy SoCal sudser regarding Ridge and Shauna's push/pull relationship and more.

Viewers will also get a little taste of what's coming up on B&B and some behind-the-scenes footage on how the show is up and running during the coronavirus pandemic.

To find out when Access Hollywood airs in your area, click here!