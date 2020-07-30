Victoria Rowell Muses on Drucilla's Fate, Calls Scarcity of Black Writers "an Abomination"

Steven Bergman Photography

Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters, The Young and the Restless) discussed her fan-favorite character's possible fate recently with Soaps.com. What happened to Drucilaafter she went over that cliff years ago?

Asked about whether or not Dru is alive and if she'd be interested in returning to the show, Rowell replied:

She never died. The character[‘s fate] was left nebulous and open-ended. There was an attempt to replace the character in a variety of ways, to the outrage of the audience. It’s largely [senior executive vice-president, programming, Sony Pictures Television] Steven Kent’s call, because Sony owns 51 percent of the show. And he doesn’t see it as a creative direction he wants to go in, as he’s said.

Rowell reflected on her long-running fight for diversity in daytime and where it could go in the future, adding: