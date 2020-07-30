WATCH: Netflix Acquires Seven Classic Black Sitcoms Starring Soap Alums

Netflix made fans' day when it announced seven classic Black sitcoms are joining its streaming service. Per Deadline, The Game (seasons 1-3), Sister Sister, Moesha, Girlfriends, One on One, Half & Half, and The Parkers will be rolled out as part of Netflix's "Strong Black Lead" program.

And, of course, these laugh-out-loud shows star many former soap actors. Sister Sister featured Jackée Harry (ex-Lily Mason, Another World) as the hilarious and brilliant designer Lisa; Moesha starred Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura MacCarthy, Search for Tomorrow) and William Allen Young (ex-Judge David Walters, General Hospital); Girlfriends' guest stars included the likes of three-time Emmy nominee Dondré Whitfield (ex-Terrence Frye, All My Children).

Half & Half's cast included Essence Atkins (ex-Amara Hughes, Ambitions), Valarie Pettiford (ex-Dr. Sheila Price, One Life to Live; ex-Detective Courtney Walker, AW), Charles Divins (ex-Chad Harris-Crane, Passions) and Obba Babatundé (Julius Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful). The Game's guest stars included One Life To Live alum Tika Sumpter (Layla) as troubled supermodel Jenna and Robin Givens (ex-Stephanie Carlisle Lancaster, Ambitions) as a fictional version of herself.

One on One's cast included The Rich and the Ruthless and Empire alum Robert Ri'chard and Dallas alum Josh Henderson. The cast of The Parkers included Adam Lazarre-White (ex-Nathan Hastings, The Young and the Restless) and guest star Lark Voorhies (ex-Jasmine, B&B; ex-Wendy, Days of Our Lives).

Here are launch dates:

Moesha: August 1

The Game: August 15.

Sister Sister: September 1

Girlfriends: September 11 (20th anniversary of the sitcom's premiere)

The Parkers: October 1

Half & Half and One on One: October 15

Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition, and Jasmyn Lawson, Manager, Strong Black Lead, said:

The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown funeral episode of The Parkers to Moesha’s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics.

We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And mostly importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way.

Watch the excited stars make the announcement below.