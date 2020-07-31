All My Children's Tonya Pinkins Participates in Audio Drama

All My Children alum Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia Frye) is having a busy summer. The Tony winner starred in a virtual matinee last month to benefit the NAACP. Now, she's participating in a chat about necessary change in the American theater, as well as a podcast play.

Related: All My Children Alum Tonya Pinkins to Star in June 20 Virtual Matinee to Benefit NAACP

On August 9, Pinkins will star in an audio drama as part of the Playing on Air series. Alongside Condola Rashad and Melanie Nicholls-King, Pinkins will act in Cell by Cassandra Medley. Playbill summarizes the plot:

When a jaded guard at an immigrant detention center finds jobs for her sister and niece, family tensions erupt into a battle over home and homeland security.

A discussion with the artists will follow each play.