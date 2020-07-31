Brad Garrett Blasts Ellen DeGeneres' Apology

Steven Bergman Photography

Former Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett is speaking out on claims The Ellen DeGeneres Show is indeed a toxic environment. In response to Ellen DeGeneres' recent apology, Garrett tweeted a response.

He stated that it was "common knowledge" that DeGeneres treated her staff poorly. Read the complete message below.