Dominic Zamprogna Steven Bergman Photography

Sonny's (Maurice Benard) first born is coming home! Setside sources confirm Dominic Zamprogna is reprising the role of cop-turned-WSB agent Dante Falconeri on ABC's General Hospital.

Zamprogna originally played the long-lost son of mobster Sonny Corinthos and Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) from 2009 to 2018 and briefly in 2019.

In story, Dante has been suffering from PTSD off screen following a WSB mission. Look for his return to complicate ex-wife Lulu's (Emme Rylan) romance with Dustin Phillips (Mark Lawson).