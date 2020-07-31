Camila Banus to Exit DAYS; Could She Return?

Steven Bergman Photography

Rumors have been swirling for months that popular Days of Our Lives vixen Camila Banus (Gabi) is leaving the NBC soap. According to multiple sources, the rumors are true. However, some setsiders believe Banus is already rethinking her decision.

"When Corday Productions first released the entire cast from their contracts during negotiations with Sony and NBC, a lot of the younger actors like Camila were excited to leave to pursue primetime," says one source.

With the COVID-19 pandemic gutting the most recent pilot season there's hope recent exits like Banus and even Victoria Konefal (Ciara) will be short-lived. Keep checking back with Daytime Confidential as this story develops.