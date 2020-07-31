Ex-"Ellen" Staffers Accuse Producers of Sexual Harassment

Steven Bergman Photography

Former staffers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed in a new BuzzFeed News article that the chatfest's producers committed sexual harassment and misconduct. The disturbing accusations follow a turbulent week for DeGeneres, most recently being called out by Brad Garrett.

Ex-employees, 36 of whom were interviewed for the article, stated that head writer-executive producer Kevin Leman grabbed a production assistant's genitals, requested a hand job or oral sex at a company party, groped a PA and kiss their neck, and ask staffers questions like “Are you a top or a bottom?” These are just a few of the disturbing behaviors outlined in the article.

Leman reportedly preyed on lower-level staffers who were afraid to speak up. One ex-employee shared:

He’d probably do it in front of 10 people and they’d laugh because ‘it’s just Kevin being Kevin,’ but if you’re in a position of power at a company, you don’t just get to touch me like that.

Leman subsequently issued a statement to BuzzFeed, saying: