Just why did Kelly Monaco have to step down temporarily from her role as General Hospital's femme fatale Sam McCall? This is the question many are asking and the one person who knows best is clearing it all up: her mother.

Carmina Monaco, Kelly's mom, gave a GH fan an update on her daughter's temporary exit and when she will be back on set via Twitter. Mama Monaco explained Kelly was in a 14-day quarantine after experiencing a breathing problem and tweeted,

