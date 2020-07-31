The Young and the Restless' Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti) is always open to returning to Genoa City. He shared with Soap Opera News:

I don’t have a definite plan but I do know that the door is open. They’ve asked me to come back before for different events and I was not in the country because as a director I’ve been shooting all over the world. As I’ve told producers if I’m in LA and you want to have me come into Genoa City, absolutely! Let’s do it.

And he knows how he'd like to come back to Genoa City. He suggested: