Tamar Braxton and WE tv Part Ways After Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton just stated that the "continued exploitation" on reality TV contributed to her recent suicide attempt. Now, reports Variety, Braxton has cut ties with WE tv. The former co-host of The Real has starred on the network's reality hit Braxton Family Values and upcoming Get Ya Life! (whose premiere was previously postponed).

WE tv's statement to Variety read as follows: