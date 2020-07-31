Tamar Braxton and WE tv Part Ways After Her Suicide Attempt
Tamar Braxton just stated that the "continued exploitation" on reality TV contributed to her recent suicide attempt. Now, reports Variety, Braxton has cut ties with WE tv. The former co-host of The Real has starred on the network's reality hit Braxton Family Values and upcoming Get Ya Life! (whose premiere was previously postponed).
Related: Former The Real Co-Host Tamar Braxton Speaks Out on Suicide Attempt
Related: The Real Former Co-Host Tamar Braxton "Alert and Responsive" Following Suicide Attempt
WE tv's statement to Variety read as follows:
Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.