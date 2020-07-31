WATCH: Amanda Seales Slams The Real for "Breaking My Spirit"
On an Instagram Live chat with comic Godfrey, Amanda Seales shared a specific incident that precipitated her departure from The Real. She explained how the show's handling of one particular segment was symbolic of its larger issues.
Seales reflected, per Madame Noire:
I left The Real because it was breaking my spirit. I was being asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people and to me as a person. And then on top of that, I didn’t want to be somewhere where I felt like people weren’t being honest with me, where people felt scared of me because of my Black womanness.
I did a Smart, Funny, and Black game on The Real. And I was so excited to get to play a Smart, Funny, and Black game on The Real. And they assigned it to the one white woman producer. But we have three Black women producers and one Black guy producer. So, I was like, ‘Why are you producing this?’ And she said, ‘Oh because so-and-so assigned it to me.’ And I said, ‘But, why would you be producing this? You’re a white woman. You don’t understand what we’re going to be talking about.’ Now, she could have said, ‘Well, actually I grew up in this culture, if that was the case.’
But I said to her, ‘Do you even know what we’re going to be talking about?’ And she said, ‘No, I just figured you were going to talk about it and I would just write it down.’ So I said, ‘Am I going to get a producer credit?’ Because to me, you assign the different segments to people who are going to be able to produce it to the best ability. And it’s like if we were doing a segment on the Sabbath dinner, she was the one Jewish person on staff, she should be in charge of that segment because she has the most expertise on that.
Watch the complete chat below.