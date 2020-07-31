WATCH: Amanda Seales Slams The Real for "Breaking My Spirit"

On an Instagram Live chat with comic Godfrey, Amanda Seales shared a specific incident that precipitated her departure from The Real. She explained how the show's handling of one particular segment was symbolic of its larger issues.

Seales reflected, per Madame Noire:

I left The Real because it was breaking my spirit. I was being asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people and to me as a person. And then on top of that, I didn’t want to be somewhere where I felt like people weren’t being honest with me, where people felt scared of me because of my Black womanness.

I did a Smart, Funny, and Black game on The Real. And I was so excited to get to play a Smart, Funny, and Black game on The Real. And they assigned it to the one white woman producer. But we have three Black women producers and one Black guy producer. So, I was like, ‘Why are you producing this?’ And she said, ‘Oh because so-and-so assigned it to me.’ And I said, ‘But, why would you be producing this? You’re a white woman. You don’t understand what we’re going to be talking about.’ Now, she could have said, ‘Well, actually I grew up in this culture, if that was the case.’